Zara Larsson abre su nueva era musical con ‘Can't tame her’; mira el vídeo y la letra

(Can't tame her, can't tame her, can't tame her)

Don't need no one, she can dance on her own

Club is closin', but she ain't goin' home

Night is still young, where the hell will she go?

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Ain't the first time 'cause I seen her before

Smell her perfume as she walks through the door

I wanna know where the hell will she go

Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows

No, you can't tame the girl

'Cause she runs her own world

So if she wanna party all night (All night)

No, you can't tame her, no

And you can't tie her down

When the night comes around

Said she gonna party all night (All night)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her

Can't tame her magic energy

She's so magnetic, pulls you in every time (Every time)

Every time (Every time)

But she don't care, she gonna do what she wants (She wants)

Because she never needed any reason (Reason)

Yeah, she a girl and she just wanna have fun, uuuh

No, you can't tame the girl (You can't tame her, no)

'Cause she runs her own world (Ooooh)

So if she wanna party all night (All night)

No, you can't tame her, no

And you can't tie her down

When the night comes around

Said she gonna party all night (All night)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her (No) (Nooo)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her

Don't need no one, she can dance on her own

Club is closin', but she ain't goin' home

Night is still young, where the hell will she go?

Nobody, nobody, nobody knows

Ain't the first time 'cause I seen her before

Smell her perfume as she walks through the door

I wanna know where the hell will she go

Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows (No)

No, you can't tame the girl

'Cause she runs her own world (She runs her own world)

So if she wanna party all night (If she wanna party all night)

No, you can't tame her, no

And you can't tie her down

When the night comes around

Said she gonna party all night (All night)

And you can't change her (You can't)

Can't blame her, can't tame her (You can't)

(Can't tame the girl)

(Can't tame the girl)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her