Zara Larsson abre su nueva era musical con ‘Can't tame her’; mira el vídeo y la letra

Un hit que no vas a poder sacarte de la cabeza

El nuevo proyecto discográfico de Zara Larsson ha debutado en 2023 por todo lo alto. La solista que en sus inicios musicales fue bautizada como la heredera de Rihanna por lo parecido de su timbre de voz, acaba de abrir su nueva era musical con Can't tame her, un hit que no vas a poder sacarte de la cabeza.

Siguiendo el camino que emprendieron otros artistas como The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa o Miley Cyrus, la intérprete ha apostado por un sonido clásico dentro de la música disco que está muy marcado por los sintetizadores.

Y a ello contribuye la estética de su videoclip en el que Zara Larsson encuentra a su otra yo para dar rienda suelta a un fiestón de lo más psicodélico en pleno ascensor. Si había ganas de pasarlo bien y quemar las pistas de baile, Can't tame her es un tema ideal para ello.

Para la creación de esta canción, la vocalista sueca ha contado con la colaboración de dos figuras ilustres en la composición y producción como son MNEK y MTHR. "Si estás en el ojo público de cualquier forma, creo que mucha gente tiene una percepción de quién eres y quién deberías ser. La gente quiere poner a las mujeres en una caja de lo que deben hacer o no. A la vista del público, tienes a mucha gente diciéndote qué está mal o cómo deberías hacer algo diferente. Estoy ahí afuera, soy muy ruidosa y trato de ser fiel a mí misma y rodearme de personas que se preocupan por mí, para que todos podamos ayudarnos y protegernos" ha explicado Zara a Billboard sobre el origen de este tema.

Letra de Can't tame her de Zara Larsson

(Can't tame her, can't tame her, can't tame her)

Don't need no one, she can dance on her own

Club is closin', but she ain't goin' home

Night is still young, where the hell will she go?

Nobody knows, nobody knows

Ain't the first time 'cause I seen her before

Smell her perfume as she walks through the door

I wanna know where the hell will she go

Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows

No, you can't tame the girl

'Cause she runs her own world

So if she wanna party all night (All night)

No, you can't tame her, no

And you can't tie her down

When the night comes around

Said she gonna party all night (All night)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her

Can't tame her magic energy

She's so magnetic, pulls you in every time (Every time)

Every time (Every time)

But she don't care, she gonna do what she wants (She wants)

Because she never needed any reason (Reason)

Yeah, she a girl and she just wanna have fun, uuuh

No, you can't tame the girl (You can't tame her, no)

'Cause she runs her own world (Ooooh)

So if she wanna party all night (All night)

No, you can't tame her, no

And you can't tie her down

When the night comes around

Said she gonna party all night (All night)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her (No) (Nooo)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her

Don't need no one, she can dance on her own

Club is closin', but she ain't goin' home

Night is still young, where the hell will she go?

Nobody, nobody, nobody knows

Ain't the first time 'cause I seen her before

Smell her perfume as she walks through the door

I wanna know where the hell will she go

Nobody knows, nobody, nobody knows (No)

No, you can't tame the girl

'Cause she runs her own world (She runs her own world)

So if she wanna party all night (If she wanna party all night)

No, you can't tame her, no

And you can't tie her down

When the night comes around

Said she gonna party all night (All night)

And you can't change her (You can't)

Can't blame her, can't tame her (You can't)

(Can't tame the girl)

(Can't tame the girl)

And you can't change her

Can't blame her, can't tame her

A sus 24 años, la intérprete tiene a sus espaldas una dilatada carrera que quiere volver a llevar a lo más alto donde ya consiguió colocar canciones como Never forget you (519 millones de views en Youtube) o Lush Life (792 millones).

Su tercer álbum de estudio (el cuarto si contamos su primer elepé en Suecia) ya está de camino. ¿Has conseguido escuchar sólo una vez Can't tame her? ¡Imposible!

Comentarios

