Así suena ‘Be the one of the night’ de Ellie Goulding

Un nuevo adelanto de su disco Higher than heaven

Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding, en un evento de Formula E en 2018 / David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Formula E

Estamos rozando con la yema de los dedos el nuevo álbum de estudio de Ellie Goulding. Pero antes de que el próximo 7 de abril vea la luz Higher than heaven, la solista británica ha mostrado un nuevo avance de lo que podremos esperar en este nuevo trabajo discográfico.

La intérprete visitó hace unos días el programa de James Corden en Estados Unidos donde ofreció una completa actuación de Be the one of the night. Una canción que por ahora no estaba confirmada ni como tema ni siquiera como sencillo de esta nueva aventura musical.

El quinto disco de estudio de Ellie Goulding tiene una poderosa combinación del pop con los sonidos electrónicos como demuestra esta Be the one of the night que sonó con mucha fuerza durante The Late Late Show with James Corden.

En los últimos meses hemos escuchado algunas nuevas canciones de la cantante inglesa como Like a saviour, Give it all to me, Easy lover (junto a Big Sean) o Let it die, aunque de momento no se ha confirmado que todos estos temas formarán parte de su nuevo álbum de estudio: Higher than heaven.

Ellie Goulding lleva trabajando en su nuevo proyecto musical, el quinto álbum de estudio de su carrera, durante más de un año y a lo largo de los últimos meses nos ha ido dejando pequeñas píldoras sobre lo que podríamos esperar y By the end of the night es la última tarjeta de presentación.

Letra de By the end of the night de Ellie Goulding

Wide awake, in the midnight sun

Elevate, you're the brand new drug

I wanna taste, wanna dry my tears

They disappear when I'm with you

Oh you, feel like the summer

Saturday upper, I want you

You, don't make me wait

Take me away

And by the end of the night

I wanna feel like the sky is dripping on every part of me

And by the end of the night

I wanna look at the lights chasing the shape of you next to me

And by the end of the night

I wanna be the only onе in the world

When I look in your eyеs

I see you're mine

By the end of the night

Is it love? Call it chemical

The way you touch, so unforgettable

Feel the rush, I don't wanna sleep

With fever dreams when I'm with you

Oh you, feel like the summer

Saturday upper, I want you

You, don't make me wait

Take me away

By the end of the night

I wanna feel like the sky is dripping on every part of me

And by the end of the night

I wanna look at the lights chasing the shape of you next to me

And by the end of the night

I wanna be the only one in the world

When I look in your eyes

I see you're mine

By the end of the night

By the end of the night

By the end of the night

Two hearts running wild and free

By the end of the night

Two hearts just falling too deep

Oh you, feel like the summer

Saturday upper, I want you

You, don't make me wait

Take me away

By the end of the night

I wanna feel like the sky is dripping on every part of me

And by the end of the night

I wanna look at the lights chasing the shape of you next to me

And by the end of the night

I wanna be the only one in the world

When I look in your eyes

I see you're mine

By the end of the night

Como se podía esperar, Ellie Goulding se ha rodeado de un gran equipo de colaboradores. Easy lover, por ejemplo, ha sido escrito y producido en colaboración con el legendario Greg Kurstin y Julia Michaels. Además cuenta con la voz de Big Sean que combina a la perfección con la voz de Ellie con un bajo vibrante, sintetizadores potentes, cambios de tonalidad épicos y melodías contagiosas.

Han pasado más de dos años desde que viera la luz Brightest blue, ese doble álbum en el que Ellie Goulding mostraba dos facetas musicales muy distintas: la de sus baladas y la de su sonido más electrónico. Y todo apunta a que en este trabajo transitaremos al amparo del segundo.

