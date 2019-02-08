El trío de Ariana Grande en Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored

You got me some type of way

Ain't used to feelin' this way

I do not know what to say

But I know I shouldn't think about it

Took one fuckin' look at your face

Now I wanna know how you taste

Usually don't give it away

But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then I realized she's right there

And I'm at home like, Damn, this ain't fair

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin'

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

This shit always happens to me

Why can't we just play for keeps

Practically on my knees

But I know I shouldn't think about it

You know what you're doin' to me

You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah

Actin' all innocent, please

When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then you realized she's right there

And you're at home like, Damn, she can't compare

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin'

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

You can say I'm hatin' if you want to

But I only hate on her 'cause I want you

Say I'm trippin' if you feel that

But you without me ain't right

You can call me crazy 'cause I want you

And I never even ever fuckin' met you

Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right

But you without me ain't nice

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin'

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend...