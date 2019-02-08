El trío de Ariana Grande en Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored
Una fantasía bisexual
El amor libre, la bisexualidad, el amor a uno mismo y la homosexualidad son los temas centrales del nuevo videoclip con el que Ariana Grande celebra el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum de estudio.
Thank u, next se acaba de publicar en todo el mundo y después de sencillos como el que da nombre al disco, Imagine o 7 rings, la solista de Boca Ratón (Florida, Estados Unidos) ha elegido Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored como nueva tarjeta de presentación.
Una canción que utiliza una parte de la canción It makes me ill, tema que NSYNC popularizó hace casi 20 años. Ariana Grande utiliza en el puente de esta canción una letra de aquella canción en la que estuvieron inmersos nombres tan importantes de la música como Max Martin, Kandi Burruss y Kevin Briggs.
Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored ha sido co-escrita por Ariana Grande junto a sus colaboradores habituales Ilya Salmanzadeh y Savan Kotecha.
¡Dale al play y disfruta del nuevo vídeo de la solista que está repleto de sensualidad!
LETRA DE BREAK UP WITH YOUR GIRLFRIEND, I'M BORED
You got me some type of way
Ain't used to feelin' this way
I do not know what to say
But I know I shouldn't think about it
Took one fuckin' look at your face
Now I wanna know how you taste
Usually don't give it away
But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it
Then I realized she's right there
And I'm at home like, Damn, this ain't fair
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin'
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
This shit always happens to me
Why can't we just play for keeps
Practically on my knees
But I know I shouldn't think about it
You know what you're doin' to me
You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah
Actin' all innocent, please
When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it
Then you realized she's right there
And you're at home like, Damn, she can't compare
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin'
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
You can say I'm hatin' if you want to
But I only hate on her 'cause I want you
Say I'm trippin' if you feel that
But you without me ain't right
You can call me crazy 'cause I want you
And I never even ever fuckin' met you
Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right
But you without me ain't nice
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin'
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
With your girlfriend...
