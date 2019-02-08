¿QUIERES ESTAR A LA ÚLTIMA?  Dale caña a tu bandeja de entrada y suscríbete a nuestras newsletters de música.

    El trío de Ariana Grande en Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored

    Una fantasía bisexual

    El amor libre, la bisexualidad, el amor a uno mismo y la homosexualidad son los temas centrales del nuevo videoclip con el que Ariana Grande celebra el lanzamiento de su nuevo álbum de estudio.

    Thank u, next se acaba de publicar en todo el mundo y después de sencillos como el que da nombre al disco, Imagine o 7 rings, la solista de Boca Ratón (Florida, Estados Unidos) ha elegido Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored como nueva tarjeta de presentación.

    Una canción que utiliza una parte de la canción It makes me ill, tema que NSYNC popularizó hace casi 20 años. Ariana Grande utiliza en el puente de esta canción una letra de aquella canción en la que estuvieron inmersos nombres tan importantes de la música como Max Martin, Kandi Burruss y Kevin Briggs.

    Break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored ha sido co-escrita por Ariana Grande junto a sus colaboradores habituales Ilya Salmanzadeh y Savan Kotecha.

    ¡Dale al play y disfruta del nuevo vídeo de la solista que está repleto de sensualidad!

    LETRA DE BREAK UP WITH YOUR GIRLFRIEND, I'M BORED

    You got me some type of way

    Ain't used to feelin' this way

    I do not know what to say

    But I know I shouldn't think about it

    Took one fuckin' look at your face

    Now I wanna know how you taste

    Usually don't give it away

    But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

    Then I realized she's right there

    And I'm at home like, Damn, this ain't fair

    Break up with your girlfriend

    Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

    You can hit in the mornin'

    Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

    I know it ain't right

    But I don't care

    Break up with your girlfriend

    Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

    This shit always happens to me

    Why can't we just play for keeps

    Practically on my knees

    But I know I shouldn't think about it

    You know what you're doin' to me

    You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah

    Actin' all innocent, please

    When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

    Then you realized she's right there

    And you're at home like, Damn, she can't compare

    Break up with your girlfriend

    Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

    You can hit in the mornin'

    Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

    I know it ain't right

    But I don't care

    Break up with your girlfriend

    Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

    With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

    With your girlfriend

    With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

    You can say I'm hatin' if you want to

    But I only hate on her 'cause I want you

    Say I'm trippin' if you feel that

    But you without me ain't right

    You can call me crazy 'cause I want you

    And I never even ever fuckin' met you

    Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right

    But you without me ain't nice

    Break up with your girlfriend

    Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

    You can hit in the mornin'

    Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

    I know it ain't right

    But I don't care

    Break up with your girlfriend

    Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

    With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend

    With your girlfriend

    With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

    With your girlfriend...

