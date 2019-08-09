los40-menu-burger

    Keane - Love too much [2019]

    Segundo single tras The way I feel

    La búsqueda de una banda para una fiesta de reunión de un colegio ha servido a Keane para inspirarse en su nuevo videoclip, Love too much, que acaba de estrenarse a través de su canal oficial.

    La banda británica sigue promocionando las canciones que formarán parte de su nuevo álbum de estudio, Cause and effect, que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 20 de septiembre.

    En Love too much nos encontramos una de las pocas ocasiones en las que Keane cede el protagonismo de uno de sus vídeos musicales a la historia (como ya hicieron en Crystal Ball).

    Seis años después de que Keane se tomara un descanso (Tom Chaplin ya advirtió de que no sería una separación definitiva), tendremos nuevo álbum de estudio de la formación, el quinto de su carrera del que ya hemos conocido dos sencillos: The way I feel y este Love too much.

    Hace pocas semanas, el público español tuvo la oportunidad de volver a disfrutar de su música en directo con algunas actuaciones en nuestro país del cuarteto formado por Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Jesse Quin y Richard Hughes.

    Love too much ha sido compuesta por Keane y producida por David Kosten. El vídeo ha sido dirigido por Lochlainn McKenna (Locky).

    LETRA DE LOVE TOO MUCH DE KEANE

    Only want to say

    that I gave it all I had

    That I felt afraid,

    and I didn't step back

    Whether right or wrong

    I did everything with love

    Felt it all, gave it all, drank it all

    When we make mistakes

    And they make us what we are

    And we jump right in

    Throw open our hearts

    Catch a glimpse

    of something magical

    Want it all, take it all, got it all

    Then we love too much, or we push too hard

    Or we fly too high, or we go too far

    For a moment I was all that you could see

    For a moment I was all that I could be

    Nothing can take that away from me

    Nothing can take that away from me

    And our purest dreams

    Steal something from our lives

    They can only live

    Because something else dies

    They lift us up

    And they make us walk so tall

    Got it all, got it all, got it all

    Estribillo

    And the purest dreams

    Well, they make us feel so high

    When you're falling down

    Is when you feel most alive

    Whether right or wrong

    You do everything with love

    Feel it all, give it all, drink it up

    Estribillo

    MÁS SOBRE:

    Comentarios

