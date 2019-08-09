Keane - Love too much [2019]

Only want to say

that I gave it all I had

That I felt afraid,

and I didn't step back

Whether right or wrong

I did everything with love

Felt it all, gave it all, drank it all

When we make mistakes

And they make us what we are

And we jump right in

Throw open our hearts

Catch a glimpse

of something magical

Want it all, take it all, got it all

Then we love too much, or we push too hard

Or we fly too high, or we go too far

For a moment I was all that you could see

For a moment I was all that I could be

Nothing can take that away from me

Nothing can take that away from me

And our purest dreams

Steal something from our lives

They can only live

Because something else dies

They lift us up

And they make us walk so tall

Got it all, got it all, got it all

Estribillo

And the purest dreams

Well, they make us feel so high

When you're falling down

Is when you feel most alive

Whether right or wrong

You do everything with love

Feel it all, give it all, drink it up

Estribillo