Keane - Love too much [2019]
Segundo single tras The way I feel
La búsqueda de una banda para una fiesta de reunión de un colegio ha servido a Keane para inspirarse en su nuevo videoclip, Love too much, que acaba de estrenarse a través de su canal oficial.
La banda británica sigue promocionando las canciones que formarán parte de su nuevo álbum de estudio, Cause and effect, que se pondrá a la venta el próximo 20 de septiembre.
En Love too much nos encontramos una de las pocas ocasiones en las que Keane cede el protagonismo de uno de sus vídeos musicales a la historia (como ya hicieron en Crystal Ball).
Seis años después de que Keane se tomara un descanso (Tom Chaplin ya advirtió de que no sería una separación definitiva), tendremos nuevo álbum de estudio de la formación, el quinto de su carrera del que ya hemos conocido dos sencillos: The way I feel y este Love too much.
Hace pocas semanas, el público español tuvo la oportunidad de volver a disfrutar de su música en directo con algunas actuaciones en nuestro país del cuarteto formado por Tom Chaplin, Tim Rice-Oxley, Jesse Quin y Richard Hughes.
Love too much ha sido compuesta por Keane y producida por David Kosten. El vídeo ha sido dirigido por Lochlainn McKenna (Locky).
LETRA DE LOVE TOO MUCH DE KEANE
Only want to say
that I gave it all I had
That I felt afraid,
and I didn't step back
Whether right or wrong
I did everything with love
Felt it all, gave it all, drank it all
When we make mistakes
And they make us what we are
And we jump right in
Throw open our hearts
Catch a glimpse
of something magical
Want it all, take it all, got it all
Then we love too much, or we push too hard
Or we fly too high, or we go too far
For a moment I was all that you could see
For a moment I was all that I could be
Nothing can take that away from me
Nothing can take that away from me
And our purest dreams
Steal something from our lives
They can only live
Because something else dies
They lift us up
And they make us walk so tall
Got it all, got it all, got it all
Estribillo
And the purest dreams
Well, they make us feel so high
When you're falling down
Is when you feel most alive
Whether right or wrong
You do everything with love
Feel it all, give it all, drink it up
Estribillo
