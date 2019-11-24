El himno generacional de Louis Tomlinson: Don't let it break your heart

On our way to Twenty Seven

Got a place on the other side of London

Doing better Doing better

I know you left a part of you

In New York under your bed in a box

But you're Doing better Doing better

Life gets hard and it's gets messed up

When you give so much but it's not enough

When the highs too high and the lows too low

When you love someone and they let you go

Don't you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it you can't do it by yourself

Oh whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart It come and it goes

We're driving down a one way road

To something better

What hurts you is gonna pass and

you'll have learnt from it when it comes back

you'll be Doing better Doing better

Life gets hard and it's gets messed up

When you give so much but it's not enough

When the highs too high and the lows too low

When you love someone and they let you go

Don't you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal

it you can't do it by yourself

Oh whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Ohh Ohh Ohh Don't let it break your heart

Life gets hard and it's gets messed up

When you give so much but it's not enough

When the highs too high and the lows too low

When you love someone and they let you go

Don't you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal

it you can't do it by yourself

Oh whatever tears you apart

Don't let it break your heart

Ohh Ohh Ohh Don't let it break your heart