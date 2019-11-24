los40-menu-burger

    El himno generacional de Louis Tomlinson: Don't let it break your heart

    Nuevo sencillo extraído de su disco Walls

    Louis Tomlinson
    redes_sociales_zw1

    La manera de afrontar una ruptura dice mucho del carácter de una persona y es una situación que los jóvenes viven casi ineduliblemente como parte de los sinsabores de la vida. A todos ellos se dirige Louis Tomlinson con su nuevo single: Don't let it break your heart.

    Una canción que pronto podría convertirse en himno generacional para miles de personas si el tema consigue triunfar en las listas de ventas de todo el mundo.

    El intérprete ya nos había avanzado que Don't let it break your heart sería su siguiente single después de incluir unos segundos de la misma en su anterior videoclip We made it.

    "Sin entrar a profundizar creo que intento ser honesto. Me refiero a mis letras, naturalmente, mi estilo es sin lugar a dudas autobiográfico. Siempre estoy intentando humanizarme al máximo posible y mostrarme cercano a mis fans, y creo que con honestidad puedes hacerlo, ¿sabéis?" explicó hace unos días Louis Tomlinson a Billboard.

    Una de esas formas es a través de las canciones. La otra, a través de una gira con la que presentará su nuevo proyecto musical y que recorrerá 43 ciudades repartidas por todo el mundo incluyendo Barcelona. LOS40 traerá a Louis Tomlinson a la Ciudad Condal el próximo 9 de marzo de 2020 para ofrecer a su público español el espectáculo que tanto estaban deseando escuchar. Tanto es así que las entradas han volado. El ex One Direction se subirá al escenario de una Sala Razzmatazz que estará llena hasta la bandera.

    Pero antes de que el solista inaugure su gira mundial en España, se pondrá a la venta su debut discográfico en solitario: Walls. El 31 de enero de 2020 ha sido la fecha elegida para lanzar este elepé del que ya ha estrenado Two of us, Kill my mind, además de la citada We made it.

    Walls estará compuesto por 12 canciones, diez de ellas inéditas hasta la fecha (los citados sencillos): "Será un disco de pop; en cuanto a la letra, será un álbum más honesto que la típica canción pop, y en cuanto al sonido quiero que suene orgánico y real, creo que ya hay demasiado sonido trap en la radio y no me identifico con esos sonidos, solo quiero hacerlo orgánico y tener una producción muy cuidada. Y conceptualmente es como la historia de lo que me ha ocurrido en los últimos tres años" ha explicado Louis sobre este proyecto.

    LETRA DE DON'T LET IT BREAK YOUR HEART DE LOUIS TOMLINSON

    On our way to Twenty Seven

    Got a place on the other side of London

    Doing better Doing better

    I know you left a part of you

    In New York under your bed in a box

    But you're Doing better Doing better

    Life gets hard and it's gets messed up

    When you give so much but it's not enough

    When the highs too high and the lows too low

    When you love someone and they let you go

    Don't you let it kill you

    Even when it hurts like hell

    Oh whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Time takes time to heal it you can't do it by yourself

    Oh whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart It come and it goes

    We're driving down a one way road

    To something better

    What hurts you is gonna pass and

    you'll have learnt from it when it comes back

    you'll be Doing better Doing better

    Life gets hard and it's gets messed up

    When you give so much but it's not enough

    When the highs too high and the lows too low

    When you love someone and they let you go

    Don't you let it kill you

    Even when it hurts like hell

    Oh whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Time takes time to heal

    it you can't do it by yourself

    Oh whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Ohh Ohh Ohh Don't let it break your heart

    Life gets hard and it's gets messed up

    When you give so much but it's not enough

    When the highs too high and the lows too low

    When you love someone and they let you go

    Don't you let it kill you

    Even when it hurts like hell

    Oh whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Time takes time to heal

    it you can't do it by yourself

    Oh whatever tears you apart

    Don't let it break your heart

    Ohh Ohh Ohh Don't let it break your heart

    Comentarios

    LOS40

