Ava Max lanza nuevo single: Salt

Oh-oh, I got breaking news

And it's not about you, oh-oh

Oh-oh, I've been breaking hearts too

And I learned it all from you, oh-oh

I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman

That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman

When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe

That's when you want me most, oh-oh

I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry

Won't give you what you want

'Cause I look way too good tonight

I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry

Won't give you what you want

'Cause I look way too good tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm all out of salt

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm all out of salt

Oh-oh, when I'm 'bout to celebrate

Push my head into the cake, no more

Oh-oh, you're the snake pulling my arm

Like my snakeskin Saint Laurent, oh-oh

I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman

That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman

When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe

That's when you want me most, oh-oh

I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry

Won't give you what you want

'Cause I look way too good tonight

I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry

Won't give you what you want

'Cause I look way too good tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm all out of salt

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm all out of salt

Not gonna cry, cry, cry

Not gonna cry, cry, cry

Not gonna cry, cry, cry

I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry (Oh)

Won't give you what you want

'Cause I look way too good tonight

I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry

Won't give you what you want

'Cause I look way too good tonight

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I'm all out of salt

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Oh, I'm all out of salt