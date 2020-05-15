Katy Perry - Daisies [2020]
Lo nuevo de la californiana (sin Taylor Swift)
En los últmos 15-20 años no ha habido embarazo de una celebrity que no haya tenido su correspondiente posado desnudo reivindicando la maternidad. Y Katy Perry no iba a ser una excepción. Pero en lugar de posar para una popular revista que se llevara la exclusiva a golpe de talonario, la solista californiana ha preferido compartirlo gratuitamente con todo el mundo.
La artista lo ha hecho en el videoclip de Daisies, el primer sencillo con el que presenta su quinto álbum de estudio que llegará a todo el mundo el próximo 14 de agosto. Lo que los rumores situaban como una nueva colaboración de la solista con Taylor Swift tras aparecer en su vídeo You need to calm down se ha convertido en una de las imágenes más icónicas que dejará su carrera musical.
Rodeada de naturaleza y no sin cierto peligro dado su avanzado estado de gestación, Katy Perry se ha fundido con la naturaleza y ha reivindicado la femineidad de su maternidad con un posado desnudo de lo más potente interpretando su nuevo single.
En las primeras 10 horas desde su estreno el vídeo de Daisies supera ampliamente el millón de visitas. Muchos han querido recordar que precisamente ahora se cumplen 10 años desde el último desnudo de la californiana en uno de sus videolips: California Gurls.
Tras varias escuchas queda claro que Katy Perry ha apostado por la sencillez para trasladar el mensaje que incluirá en su futuro disco. No hay grandes artificios en la canción ni una excesiva sobreproducción que quite fuerza a la voz de la cantante.
Personalmente parte del estribillo nos ha recordado a Don't leave me alone de David Guetta y Anne-Marie pero para gustos, colores. ¡Dale al play!
LETRA DE DAISIES DE KATY PERRY
Told them your dreams,
and they all started laughing
I guess you're out of your mind til it actually happens
I'm the small town
One in seven billion
Why can't it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed 'em
I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy
But I'll never
let 'em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said I'm going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed 'em
I could build a house
They tell me that
I'm crazy
But
I'll never let 'em
change me
Til they
cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
When did we all stop believing in magic
Why did we put
all our hopes in a box in the attic
I'm the long shot
I'm the Hail Mary
Why can't it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed 'em
I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy
But I'll never let 'em
change me
Til they cover me
in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said I'm going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed 'em
I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy
But
I'll never let 'em change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
I'm the
small town
One in seven billion
Why can't
it be me
They told me I was out there
Tried to knock me down
Took those sticks and stones
Showed 'em
I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy
But I'll never let 'em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
They said
I'm going nowhere
Tried to count me out
Took those sticks and stones
Showed 'em
I could build a house
They tell me that I'm crazy
But I'll never let 'em
change me
Til they cover me in daisies,
daisies,
daisies
MÁS SOBRE:
Comentarios