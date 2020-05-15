Katy Perry - Daisies [2020]

Lo nuevo de la californiana (sin Taylor Swift)

En los últmos 15-20 años no ha habido embarazo de una celebrity que no haya tenido su correspondiente posado desnudo reivindicando la maternidad. Y Katy Perry no iba a ser una excepción. Pero en lugar de posar para una popular revista que se llevara la exclusiva a golpe de talonario, la solista californiana ha preferido compartirlo gratuitamente con todo el mundo.

La artista lo ha hecho en el videoclip de Daisies, el primer sencillo con el que presenta su quinto álbum de estudio que llegará a todo el mundo el próximo 14 de agosto. Lo que los rumores situaban como una nueva colaboración de la solista con Taylor Swift tras aparecer en su vídeo You need to calm down se ha convertido en una de las imágenes más icónicas que dejará su carrera musical.

Rodeada de naturaleza y no sin cierto peligro dado su avanzado estado de gestación, Katy Perry se ha fundido con la naturaleza y ha reivindicado la femineidad de su maternidad con un posado desnudo de lo más potente interpretando su nuevo single.

En las primeras 10 horas desde su estreno el vídeo de Daisies supera ampliamente el millón de visitas. Muchos han querido recordar que precisamente ahora se cumplen 10 años desde el último desnudo de la californiana en uno de sus videolips: California Gurls.

Tras varias escuchas queda claro que Katy Perry ha apostado por la sencillez para trasladar el mensaje que incluirá en su futuro disco. No hay grandes artificios en la canción ni una excesiva sobreproducción que quite fuerza a la voz de la cantante.

Personalmente parte del estribillo nos ha recordado a Don't leave me alone de David Guetta y Anne-Marie pero para gustos, colores. ¡Dale al play!

LETRA DE DAISIES DE KATY PERRY

Told them your dreams,

and they all started laughing

I guess you're out of your mind til it actually happens

I'm the small town

One in seven billion

Why can't it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed 'em

I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy

But I'll never

let 'em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I'm going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed 'em

I could build a house

They tell me that

I'm crazy

But

I'll never let 'em

change me

Til they

cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

When did we all stop believing in magic

Why did we put

all our hopes in a box in the attic

I'm the long shot

I'm the Hail Mary

Why can't it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed 'em

I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy

But I'll never let 'em

change me

Til they cover me

in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said I'm going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed 'em

I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy

But

I'll never let 'em change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

I'm the

small town

One in seven billion

Why can't

it be me

They told me I was out there

Tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones

Showed 'em

I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy

But I'll never let 'em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

They said

I'm going nowhere

Tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones

Showed 'em

I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy

But I'll never let 'em

change me

Til they cover me in daisies,

daisies,

daisies

