'La Isla de las Tentaciones': mira la letra de la canción del programa

Not sure we know the meaning?

Or if it's just a feeling?

I thought you were the one

Temptation's all around

All my thoughts are secrets

Can't deny my feelings

Not sure you're still the one

Temptation's all around

Love's temptations

You heal my soul

You give me all (of) your love

I'm craving lust

(But) my heart is bleeding your love

Damn infatuation (damn, love, its...)

Love you baby

Love you not

Damn infatuation

Love you baby

Love you not

If we wanna make it

The real kind can take it

Try not to let you down

Uoohh pressure's all around

Love's temptations

You heal my soul

You give me all (of) your love

I'm craving lust

(But) my heart is bleeding your love

Damn infatuation

Love you baby

Love you not

Damn infatuation

Love you baby

Love you not