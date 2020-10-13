La reacción de The Wanted a la enfermedad de Tom Parker
La banda arropa a su ex compañero en estos duros momentos
The Wanted ha reaccionado de manera unánime a la enfermedad de Tom Parker hecha pública en los últimos días. Nathan Sykes, Max George y Siva Kaneswaran han contestado a través de las redes sociales arropando a su ex compañero. Jay McGuiness es, de momento, el único que no ha contestado y es que lleva cuatro días de ausencia de las redes sociales.
El ex The Wanted confirmó ayer a través de sus redes sociales y de una entrevista con OK Magazine que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable y terminal. El artista inglés ha revelado que los médicos le diagnosticaron un gliobastoma en estadio 4 cuya esperanza de vida suele ser de entre 3 a 18 meses.
La reacción de Nathan Sykes
"He estado intentando pensar qué podría decir durante días, pero simplemente no hay palabras. Es simplemente la situación más increíblemente cruel. En cualquier caso, Tom afrontará esto con el mismo vigor con el que lo hace todo y mentalizándose como nunca antes lo había hecho. La fortaleza y el coraje de Tom y Kelsey es increíble como se ha visto en la entrevista que ha sido publicada hoy. Os quiero y os apoyo a ambos Tom y Kels y siempre estará a vuestro lado en cada paso que deis en vuestra lucha. Por favor, mantened a la familia en vuestras oraciones y enviarles todo el amor, el apoyo y la positividad que podáis" ha escrito el músico en su perfil.
I’ve been trying to work out what to say for days, but there are simply no words. It’s just the most unbelievably cruel situation. However, Tom will attack this with the same vigour that he has with everything he has ever set his mind to. Both Tom and Kelsey’s strength and bravery is incredible which was shown in the interview that was published today. I love and support both Tom and Kels and I’ll be right behind them every step of the way in their fight. Please keep the whole family in your prayers and send them all the love, support and positivity you possibly can. @tomparkerofficial @being_kelsey
La reacción de Siva Kaneswaran
"Tom y Kelsey, estamos con vosotros en todo este camino. Yo sólo sé que esta estrella del rock siempre ha dado el 150% con todo lo que ha hecho y sé que así es como vamos a afrontar todo esto. Os mando mi amor y mi positividad, amigos. xxx"
La reacción de Max
"Lo primero de todo... creo que la valentía de Tom y Kelsey anunciando su situación es increíble. Obviamente es un escalofriante y devastador momento... pero para aquellos que no conozcan a Tom diré esto. No hay nada ante lo que se haya rendido y nada ante el que haya dado un no por respuesta. Su corazón es del tamaño del de los leones y fue siempre su dirección y su pasión con la que lideró The Wanted y nos hizo estar seguros de que íbamos por el buen camino. Hablando como un hermano, un amigo, un compañero de banda... sé que afrontarás esto como has hecho con todos los desafíos que has encarado. Estamos todos en este viaje juntos... y no puedo esperar para volver al escenario contigo y los chicos para tener una celebración adecuada cuando estés mejor. Te lo prometo tío. Te quiero, Kels y a toda la familia con todo mi corazón estaré siempre ahí".
First of all.. I think the bravery of Tom and Kelsey announcing their situation is incredible. It’s obviously a devastating and scary time... but for those who don’t know Tom I will say this. There is nothing that he has ever given up on and has never taken no for an answer. His heart is the size of a lions, and it is his drive and passion that has always led The Wanted and made sure we are looked after the right way. Speaking as a brother, a friend and a band mate.. I know that you will conquer this as you have every other challenge you have ever faced. We are all on this journey together... and I can’t wait to get back on the stage with you and the boys and have a proper celebration when you’re better. You got this my man. I love you, Kels and all the family with all my heart and I’ll be right here.❤️
