La reacción de The Wanted a la enfermedad de Tom Parker

The Wanted ha reaccionado de manera unánime a la enfermedad de Tom Parker hecha pública en los últimos días. Nathan Sykes, Max George y Siva Kaneswaran han contestado a través de las redes sociales arropando a su ex compañero. Jay McGuiness es, de momento, el único que no ha contestado y es que lleva cuatro días de ausencia de las redes sociales.

El ex The Wanted confirmó ayer a través de sus redes sociales y de una entrevista con OK Magazine que padece un tumor cerebral inoperable y terminal. El artista inglés ha revelado que los médicos le diagnosticaron un gliobastoma en estadio 4 cuya esperanza de vida suele ser de entre 3 a 18 meses.

La reacción de Nathan Sykes

"He estado intentando pensar qué podría decir durante días, pero simplemente no hay palabras. Es simplemente la situación más increíblemente cruel. En cualquier caso, Tom afrontará esto con el mismo vigor con el que lo hace todo y mentalizándose como nunca antes lo había hecho. La fortaleza y el coraje de Tom y Kelsey es increíble como se ha visto en la entrevista que ha sido publicada hoy. Os quiero y os apoyo a ambos Tom y Kels y siempre estará a vuestro lado en cada paso que deis en vuestra lucha. Por favor, mantened a la familia en vuestras oraciones y enviarles todo el amor, el apoyo y la positividad que podáis" ha escrito el músico en su perfil.

La reacción de Siva Kaneswaran

"Tom y Kelsey, estamos con vosotros en todo este camino. Yo sólo sé que esta estrella del rock siempre ha dado el 150% con todo lo que ha hecho y sé que así es como vamos a afrontar todo esto. Os mando mi amor y mi positividad, amigos. xxx"

La reacción de Max

"Lo primero de todo... creo que la valentía de Tom y Kelsey anunciando su situación es increíble. Obviamente es un escalofriante y devastador momento... pero para aquellos que no conozcan a Tom diré esto. No hay nada ante lo que se haya rendido y nada ante el que haya dado un no por respuesta. Su corazón es del tamaño del de los leones y fue siempre su dirección y su pasión con la que lideró The Wanted y nos hizo estar seguros de que íbamos por el buen camino. Hablando como un hermano, un amigo, un compañero de banda... sé que afrontarás esto como has hecho con todos los desafíos que has encarado. Estamos todos en este viaje juntos... y no puedo esperar para volver al escenario contigo y los chicos para tener una celebración adecuada cuando estés mejor. Te lo prometo tío. Te quiero, Kels y a toda la familia con todo mi corazón estaré siempre ahí".