'We Are Family': el nuevo himno de la OMS contra el coronavirus

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

Everyone can see we're together

As we walk on by

(And) and we fly just like birds of a feather

I won't tell no lie

all of the people around us they say

Can they be that close

Just let me state for the record

We're giving love in a family dose

We are family (Hey, y'all)

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing (sing it to me)

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

Living life is fun and we've just begun

To get our share of this world's delights

(High) high hopes we have for the future

And our goal's in sight

no, we don't get depressed

Here's what we call our golden rule

Have faith in you and the things you do

You won't go wrong, oh no

This is our family jewel

