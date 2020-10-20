'We Are Family': el nuevo himno de la OMS contra el coronavirus

La organización quiere que el clásico de Sister Sledge se convierta en la canción de la lucha mundial contra la Covid-19

OMS

La OMS ha propuesto 'We Are Family' como el himno mundial contra el coronavirus. / Twitter / Twitter @WHO

La pandemia mundial del coronavirus ha traído consigo más de un himno musical. Desde el tan repetido Resistiré del Dúo Dinámico hasta otros más internacionales como I Will Survive de Gloria Gaynor, todos ellos con un elemento común: son un canto a la superación.

Ahora ha sido la propia Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) quien ha elegido el que será el nuevo himno mundial contra la Covid-19. Se trata del clásico disco de los setenta We Are Family, interpretado originalmente por Sister Sledge.

We Are Family, una canción por la unidad de mundo

El motivo de la elección no ha sido otro que el mensaje que lanza la letra de la canción con frases como "unidos somos más fuertes porque somos familia", el cual ha parecido perfecto a la OMS para proclamar un mensaje de unidad mundial, dejando a un lado cualquier diferencia y luchando por un objetivo común: superar el coronavirus.

Dicho y hecho. La OMS ha lanzado una campaña solidaria la colaboración la cantante Kim Sledge, del legendario grupo Sister Sledge, en la que animan a toda la ciudadanía a grabarse cantando esta canción utilizando el hashtag #WeAreFamily.

Una iniciativa que no termina ahí, ya que, será el próximo 9 de noviembre cuando podamos conocer de la mano de su cantante una nueva versión de este himno de la música disco y, ahora, de la colaboración mundial. Será en el acto de apertura de la Asamblea Mundial de la Salud cuando conozcamos We Are Family 2020, un sencillo cuyos beneficios serán donados íntegramente a labores de lucha contra el virus.

Desde luego y de lo que no cabe duda es de que el coronavirus ha dejado una enorme cantidad de "canciones oficiales" a su paso, algunas tan sorprendentes como Work From Home de Fifth Harmony, que parecía toda una premonición de la revolución de teletrabajo.

¿Qué opinas de la nueva iniciativa de la OMS?

LETRA DE 'WE ARE FAMILY' DE SISTER SLEDGE

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

Everyone can see we're together

As we walk on by

(And) and we fly just like birds of a feather

I won't tell no lie

all of the people around us they say

Can they be that close

Just let me state for the record

We're giving love in a family dose

We are family (Hey, y'all)

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing (sing it to me)

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

Living life is fun and we've just begun

To get our share of this world's delights

(High) high hopes we have for the future

And our goal's in sight

no, we don't get depressed

Here's what we call our golden rule

Have faith in you and the things you do

You won't go wrong, oh no

This is our family jewel

We are family (hey, sing it to me)

I got all my sisters with me

We are family (oh, I can hear you now)

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family (get up, get up y'all)

Get up everybody and sing

We are family (I got all my sisters with me)

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing (Get up and sing it to me)

We are family

I got all my sisters with me (we're having fun)

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

Get up, get up, get up and sing it to me

Oh, I can't hear you y'all

Oh, have faith in you and the things you do

Hey hey, oh hey hey hey

Get up, get up y'all

Oh, hey hey hey

I got my sisters with me

Everybody, hey hey hey

Get up, get up and sing it to me

We're having fun

Life, life has just begun for me

Me, me and my family

Get up, get up and sing it

Sing it, sing it, sing it, sing it to me

Yeah, we're back together like birds of a feather

Get up, come on y'all

We are family (yeah, sing it to me)

I got all my sisters with me

We are family (yeah)

Get up everybody and sing (get up and sing it to me)

We are family (we're having lots of fun now)

I got all my sisters with me (get up and sing it sing it to me)

We are family (yeah)

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family (we're family)

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family (I got my sisters with me)

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family (we're family)

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing

We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

I got all my sisters and sing

