'We Are Family': el nuevo himno de la OMS contra el coronavirus
La organización quiere que el clásico de Sister Sledge se convierta en la canción de la lucha mundial contra la Covid-19
La pandemia mundial del coronavirus ha traído consigo más de un himno musical. Desde el tan repetido Resistiré del Dúo Dinámico hasta otros más internacionales como I Will Survive de Gloria Gaynor, todos ellos con un elemento común: son un canto a la superación.
Ahora ha sido la propia Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) quien ha elegido el que será el nuevo himno mundial contra la Covid-19. Se trata del clásico disco de los setenta We Are Family, interpretado originalmente por Sister Sledge.
We Are Family, una canción por la unidad de mundo
El motivo de la elección no ha sido otro que el mensaje que lanza la letra de la canción con frases como "unidos somos más fuertes porque somos familia", el cual ha parecido perfecto a la OMS para proclamar un mensaje de unidad mundial, dejando a un lado cualquier diferencia y luchando por un objetivo común: superar el coronavirus.
Dicho y hecho. La OMS ha lanzado una campaña solidaria la colaboración la cantante Kim Sledge, del legendario grupo Sister Sledge, en la que animan a toda la ciudadanía a grabarse cantando esta canción utilizando el hashtag #WeAreFamily.
Launching today, the #WeAreFamily video campaign will invite people worldwide to star in the music video, recording videos of themselves with their close family and friends singing the song and then sharing this on their social media channels. https://t.co/xNGVS4iKaM pic.twitter.com/3c0qdsyYPS— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) October 19, 2020
Una iniciativa que no termina ahí, ya que, será el próximo 9 de noviembre cuando podamos conocer de la mano de su cantante una nueva versión de este himno de la música disco y, ahora, de la colaboración mundial. Será en el acto de apertura de la Asamblea Mundial de la Salud cuando conozcamos We Are Family 2020, un sencillo cuyos beneficios serán donados íntegramente a labores de lucha contra el virus.
Desde luego y de lo que no cabe duda es de que el coronavirus ha dejado una enorme cantidad de "canciones oficiales" a su paso, algunas tan sorprendentes como Work From Home de Fifth Harmony, que parecía toda una premonición de la revolución de teletrabajo.
¿Qué opinas de la nueva iniciativa de la OMS?
LETRA DE 'WE ARE FAMILY' DE SISTER SLEDGE
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
Everyone can see we're together
As we walk on by
(And) and we fly just like birds of a feather
I won't tell no lie
all of the people around us they say
Can they be that close
Just let me state for the record
We're giving love in a family dose
We are family (Hey, y'all)
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing (sing it to me)
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
Living life is fun and we've just begun
To get our share of this world's delights
(High) high hopes we have for the future
And our goal's in sight
no, we don't get depressed
Here's what we call our golden rule
Have faith in you and the things you do
You won't go wrong, oh no
This is our family jewel
We are family (hey, sing it to me)
I got all my sisters with me
We are family (oh, I can hear you now)
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family (get up, get up y'all)
Get up everybody and sing
We are family (I got all my sisters with me)
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing (Get up and sing it to me)
We are family
I got all my sisters with me (we're having fun)
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
Get up, get up, get up and sing it to me
Oh, I can't hear you y'all
Oh, have faith in you and the things you do
Hey hey, oh hey hey hey
Get up, get up y'all
Oh, hey hey hey
I got my sisters with me
Everybody, hey hey hey
Get up, get up and sing it to me
We're having fun
Life, life has just begun for me
Me, me and my family
Get up, get up and sing it
Sing it, sing it, sing it, sing it to me
Yeah, we're back together like birds of a feather
Get up, come on y'all
We are family (yeah, sing it to me)
I got all my sisters with me
We are family (yeah)
Get up everybody and sing (get up and sing it to me)
We are family (we're having lots of fun now)
I got all my sisters with me (get up and sing it sing it to me)
We are family (yeah)
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family (we're family)
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family (I got my sisters with me)
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family (we're family)
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
Get up everybody and sing
We are family
I got all my sisters with me
We are family
I got all my sisters and sing
