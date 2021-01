Taylor Swift logra un hito musical histórico en Estados Unidos

1. Taylor Swift, Folklore (1.276 million)

2. BTS, Map of the Soul: 7 (674,009)

3. The Weeknd, After Hours (480,000)

4. Harry Styles, Fine Line (420,000)

5. Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (348,000)

6. Lady Gaga, Chromatica (331,000)

7. Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die (301,000)

8. Halsey, Manic (301,000)

9. Eminem, Music to Be Murdered By (287,000)

10. Taylor Swift, Evermore (283,000)