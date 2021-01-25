Avril Lavigne se ríe de la leyenda urbana de su muerte en Flames

I still burn for you

Like the sun burns in the sky

I still burn for you

I still burn for you

My whole life I've been on fire

I still burn for you

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you

Every time I think I had enough of this

I get more addicted, yeah, I'm so obsessed

Talk about you all the time, I am your narcissist

Well, if we burn it down you'll be my arsonist

I still burn for you

Like the sun burns in the sky

I still burn for you (burn for you, burn for you)

I still burn for you

My whole life I've been on fire

I still burn for you

I'm so strung out on you I might relapse (I might relapse)

I'm dying for a taste, please, God, don't let this last (please, God, don't let this last)

And you've been burning all of the leaves on palm trees

I'm left with nothing more than ashes

Falling to the ground like snowflakes

I almost wish we never happened (we never happened)

I still burn for you

Like the sun burns in the sky

I still burn for you (burn for you)

I still burn for you

My whole life I've been on fire

I still burn for you (burn for you)

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you

Up in flames, up in flames

Light a match and put it to my name

Up in flames, I still burn for you