Avril Lavigne se ríe de la leyenda urbana de su muerte en Flames
Un espectacular hit rock en el que colabora con Mod Sun
Avril Lavigne publicaba hace algunas semanas unas imágenes en las que la podíamos ver en el estudio de grabación junto a Mod Sun (Modern Sunshine) y Machine Gun Kelly. "¿Preparados para nueva música en el nuevo año o qué? Ya me diréis...⚡️🎸🥁🧷💀" escribió en su perfil oficial de Instagram. Supusimos entonces que esa nueva música sería su nuevo proyecto musical pero la realidad era distinta.
Porque la canadiense no era la anfitriona sino la colaboradora como hemos podido comprobar este fin de semana con el estreno de Flames. Un espectacular hit rock que lleva el inconfundible sello de Mod Sun y en el que la solista se ha reído de una de las leyendas urbanas con la que convive desde hace años.
¿Quién no ha oido hablar de esa teoría según la cual Avril Lavigne está muerta? Pues la cantante le ha dado la vuelta a la tortilla en su nueva colaboración. Sentada junto a su guitarra en un cementerio, en una lápida a su lado se puede leer "Internet killed the rockstar".
Un mensaje con doble sentido, no solo por su leyenda urbana sino también por la situación actual del consumo musical. Si en los géneros musicales más consumidos de las principales plataformas de streaming no está el rock, que nadie se preocupe que la canadiense ha acudido a su rescate en 2021.
Avril Lavigne está a punto de cumplir 20 años de carrera musical. Una longevidad que sumado a su éxito le permite darse caprichos como Flames. 165 segundos de puro fuego.
letra de flames de mod sun con avril lavigne
I still burn for you
Like the sun burns in the sky
I still burn for you
I still burn for you
My whole life I've been on fire
I still burn for you
Up in flames, up in flames
Light a match and put it to my name
Up in flames, I still burn for you
Every time I think I had enough of this
I get more addicted, yeah, I'm so obsessed
Talk about you all the time, I am your narcissist
Well, if we burn it down you'll be my arsonist
I still burn for you
Like the sun burns in the sky
I still burn for you (burn for you, burn for you)
I still burn for you
My whole life I've been on fire
I still burn for you
I'm so strung out on you I might relapse (I might relapse)
I'm dying for a taste, please, God, don't let this last (please, God, don't let this last)
And you've been burning all of the leaves on palm trees
I'm left with nothing more than ashes
Falling to the ground like snowflakes
I almost wish we never happened (we never happened)
I still burn for you
Like the sun burns in the sky
I still burn for you (burn for you)
I still burn for you
My whole life I've been on fire
I still burn for you (burn for you)
Up in flames, up in flames
Light a match and put it to my name
Up in flames, I still burn for you
Up in flames, up in flames
Light a match and put it to my name
Up in flames, I still burn for you
Up in flames, up in flames
Light a match and put it to my name
Up in flames, I still burn for you
Comentarios
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato