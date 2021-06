Billie Eilish se monta una fiesta de chicas en ‘Lost Cause’: mira el vídeo y la letra

[Intro]

Something's in the

[Verse 1]

Something's in the air right now

Like I'm losing track of time (Time, time)

Like I don't really care right now, but maybe that's fine

You weren't even there that day

I was waitin' on you (You)

I wondered if you aware that day was the last straw for me

And I know I sent you flowers

Did you even care?

You ran the shower and left them by the stairs

Ooh-ooh-ooh, ayy-ayy-ayy, oh-oh

[Chorus]

Thought you had your shit together

But damn, I was wrong

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it oncе was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

[Verse 2]

I used to think you werе shy

Or maybe you just had nothing on your mind

Maybe you were thinkin' 'bout yourself all the time

I used to wish you were mine

But that was way before I realized

Someone like you would always be so easy to find

So easy (So easy)

[Bridge]

Gave me no flowers

Wish I didn't care

You'd been gone for hours

Could be anywhere

I thought you would've grown eventually

But you proved me wrong

[Chorus]

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

You ain't nothing but a lost cause

And this ain't nothing like it once was

I know you think you're such an outlaw

But you got no job

[Outro]

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now

What did I tell you?

Don't get complacent

It's time to face it now