Karol G lanza ‘Don’t Be Shy’ con Tiësto en inglés asaltando el museo: mira vídeo y letra

People say I'm not gonna change, not gonna change

I know that you like that you know where my mind's at

Can't be tamed, I'm not gonna play, not gonna play

Oh no, I ain't like that, fuck 'em, I'm a wild cat

Baby, break my heart

Give me all you got

Don't ask "Why, why, why?"

Don't be shy, shy, shy

Is it love or lust?

I can't get enough

Don't ask "Why, why, why?"

Don't be shy, shy, shy

La, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la

Ta-da-da-da-da

La, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la

Ta-da-da-da-da

Show yourself beautiful

Wanna get emotional, oh-oh-oh

Mhm

Follow me, easy now

We could work a miracle, oh-oh-oh