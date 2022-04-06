Jim Carrey y HoYeon Jung de El Juego del Calamar, en ‘Out of time’ de The Weeknd: mira el vídeo y la letra
El canadiense continúa con los extraños sucesos de Gasoli
Las propuestas audiovisuales de The Weeknd son cada vez más atrevidas y más chocantes. Con su anterior álbum fue capaz de construir toda una narrativa conceptual que parece querer repetir con su más reciente disco de estudio: Dawn FM. Queda claro que en Out of time continúan los sucesos que vimos en Gasoline.
Y no es la única gran atracción de un vídeo en el que el canadiense ha fichado a HoYeon Jung, una de las estrellas de El Juego del Calamar, como co-protagonista y a Jim Carrey como el responsable médico de su paso por el quirófano.
Es entonces cuando lo que parece un vídeo rnb, romántico y repleto de dulzura se convierte en una desazonadora historia que deja hasta mal cuerpo al que mira el vídeo. ¿Muerte? ¿Asesinato? ¿Cambio de rostro para huir?
Durante los últimos días, Abel Tesfaye (verdadero nombre del solista) ha ido dejando algunas pistas en sus redes sociales sobre lo que suponía el lanzamiento de este videoclip, Out of time, y preguntado por muchos usuarios dejó claro que al igual que con su anterior elepé, los vídeos tenían que ser vistos en un orden muy concreto.
“Dawn universe videos in order… take my breath > sacrifice > The Weeknd dawn fm experience on Amazon prime > gasoline … THEN out of time" ("Los vídeos del universo Dawn, ordenados... Take my breath > Sacrifice > The Weeknd Dawn FM Experience on Amazone Prime > Gasoline... Y ahora Out of time") escribió el músico en Twitter.
Letra de Out of time de The Weeknd
The last few months I’ve been working on me, baby
There’s so much trauma in my life
I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby
I look back now and I realize
I remember when I held you
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind
Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
If he mess up just a little
Baby you know my line
If you don’t trust him a little
Then come right back, girl, come right back
Gimme one chance, just a little
Baby I’ll treat you right
And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the time
I remember when I held you (held you baby)
You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again baby)
And I regret I didn’t tell you
Now I can’t keep you from loving him
You made up your mind
Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time
Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
Ohh singing, out of time
Said I had you to myself
But I’m out of time
Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time
But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time
Out of time
Out of time
Don’t you dare touch that dial
Because like the song says, you are out of time
You’re almost there, but don’t panic
There’s still more music to come
Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance
Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed
Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame
You may even forget your own name
But before you dwell in that house forever
Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks
On 103.5 Dawn FM
Listen thru?
Los fans de The Weeknd ya saben lo que tienen que hacer para poder seguir la historia que el canadiense se ha montado gracias a la producción de Somesuch y la dirección de Cliqua.
Comentarios