Jim Carrey y HoYeon Jung de El Juego del Calamar, en ‘Out of time’ de The Weeknd: mira el vídeo y la letra

El canadiense continúa con los extraños sucesos de Gasoli

Las propuestas audiovisuales de The Weeknd son cada vez más atrevidas y más chocantes. Con su anterior álbum fue capaz de construir toda una narrativa conceptual que parece querer repetir con su más reciente disco de estudio: Dawn FM. Queda claro que en Out of time continúan los sucesos que vimos en Gasoline.

Y no es la única gran atracción de un vídeo en el que el canadiense ha fichado a HoYeon Jung, una de las estrellas de El Juego del Calamar, como co-protagonista y a Jim Carrey como el responsable médico de su paso por el quirófano.

Es entonces cuando lo que parece un vídeo rnb, romántico y repleto de dulzura se convierte en una desazonadora historia que deja hasta mal cuerpo al que mira el vídeo. ¿Muerte? ¿Asesinato? ¿Cambio de rostro para huir?

Durante los últimos días, Abel Tesfaye (verdadero nombre del solista) ha ido dejando algunas pistas en sus redes sociales sobre lo que suponía el lanzamiento de este videoclip, Out of time, y preguntado por muchos usuarios dejó claro que al igual que con su anterior elepé, los vídeos tenían que ser vistos en un orden muy concreto.

“Dawn universe videos in order… take my breath > sacrifice > The Weeknd dawn fm experience on Amazon prime > gasoline … THEN out of time" ("Los vídeos del universo Dawn, ordenados... Take my breath > Sacrifice > The Weeknd Dawn FM Experience on Amazone Prime > Gasoline... Y ahora Out of time") escribió el músico en Twitter.

Letra de Out of time de The Weeknd

The last few months I’ve been working on me, baby

There’s so much trauma in my life

I’ve been so cold to the ones who loved me, baby

I look back now and I realize

I remember when I held you

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

If he mess up just a little

Baby you know my line

If you don’t trust him a little

Then come right back, girl, come right back

Gimme one chance, just a little

Baby I’ll treat you right

And I’ll love you like I should’ve loved you all the time

I remember when I held you (held you baby)

You begged me with your drowning eyes to stay (never again baby)

And I regret I didn’t tell you

Now I can’t keep you from loving him

You made up your mind

Say I love you girl, but I’m out of time

Say I’m there for you but I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

Said I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

Ohh singing, out of time

Said I had you to myself

But I’m out of time

Say that I’ll care for you but I’m out of time

But I’m too late to make you mine, out of time

Out of time

Out of time

Don’t you dare touch that dial

Because like the song says, you are out of time

You’re almost there, but don’t panic

There’s still more music to come

Before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance

Soon you’ll be healed, forgiven and refreshed

Free from all trauma, pain, guilt, and shame

You may even forget your own name

But before you dwell in that house forever

Here’s 30 minutes of easy listening to some slow tracks

On 103.5 Dawn FM

Listen thru?

Los fans de The Weeknd ya saben lo que tienen que hacer para poder seguir la historia que el canadiense se ha montado gracias a la producción de Somesuch y la dirección de Cliqua.

Comentarios

