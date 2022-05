Estos son todos los récords que ha conseguido hasta ahora ‘Doctor Strange en el Multiverso de la Locura’

BOX OFFICE: #DoctorStrange conjures up $185M for the weekend! That is:

- The biggest opening of 2022

- The best opening ever for Sam Raimi

- The 7th biggest opening for Marvel Studios

- Highest ever for 2nd MCU solo movie

- Biggest BO lift between 1st & 2nd movie in MCU history pic.twitter.com/0v9HaHoU1L