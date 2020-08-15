Katy Perry es un personaje de videojuego en ‘Smile’: mira el vídeo y la letra

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 1]

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

[Pre-Chorus]

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 2]

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Bridge]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Outro]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh)

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh, oh)