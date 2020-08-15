Katy Perry es un personaje de videojuego en ‘Smile’: mira el vídeo y la letra
La cantante vuelve a hacernos sonreír con el sencillo homónimo de su próximo álbum
Katy Perry ya está ultimando los detalles para lanzar Smile, su nuevo y quinto álbum de estudio. Ya solo quedan dos semanas para que podamos disfrutar del circo -en el mejor sentido de la palabra- que ha montado. Mientras tanto, la californiana sigue desvelando secretos y publicando videoclips como este.
La cantante hace un claro guiño a todos esos reposteros amateurs que han surgido durante el confinamiento, pero también a los gamers que han estado horas y horas frente a la pantalla tratando de vivir una realidad alternativa a la que hemos presenciado este año. Ella misma se convierte en su propio personaje de videojuego: una payasa que debe enfrentarse a arduos desafíos e ir superando diferentes niveles de dificultad.
Dirigida y creada por Mathew Miguel Cullen, en esta historia hay un posible cameo de Orlando Bloom como el sapo que se convierte en príncipe tras recibir un beso de amor verdadero. Igualmente, aparece una mini-yo de Katy Perry que podría recrear su futuro más próximo. Y es que la artista está en la recta final de su embarazo.
Durante estos días de promoción, Perry ha asegurado que le encantaría trabajar con otros artistas de habla hispana, como Rosalía y Bad Bunny. Sin embargo, eso no es todo. También ha enseñado breves adelantos de varias canciones, como Teary Eyes y Cry About It Later.
LETRA DE 'SMILE'
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
[Verse 1]
Every day, Groundhog Day
Goin' through motions felt so fake
Not myself, not my best
Felt like I failed the test
[Pre-Chorus]
But every tear has been a lesson
Rejection can be God's protection
Long hard road to get that redemption
But no shortcuts to a blessin'
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
[Verse 2]
I'm 2.0, remodeled
Used to be dull, now I sparkle
Had a piece of humble pie
That ego check saved my life
[Pre-Chorus]
Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie
Big and bright, need shades just to see me
Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)
A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)
[Bridge]
I'm so thankful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)
[Outro]
I'm so thankful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
Smile (Oh)
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
Smile (Oh, oh)
