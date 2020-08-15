Katy Perry es un personaje de videojuego en ‘Smile’: mira el vídeo y la letra

La cantante vuelve a hacernos sonreír con el sencillo homónimo de su próximo álbum

Katy Perry ya está ultimando los detalles para lanzar Smile, su nuevo y quinto álbum de estudio. Ya solo quedan dos semanas para que podamos disfrutar del circo -en el mejor sentido de la palabra- que ha montado. Mientras tanto, la californiana sigue desvelando secretos y publicando videoclips como este.

La cantante hace un claro guiño a todos esos reposteros amateurs que han surgido durante el confinamiento, pero también a los gamers que han estado horas y horas frente a la pantalla tratando de vivir una realidad alternativa a la que hemos presenciado este año. Ella misma se convierte en su propio personaje de videojuego: una payasa que debe enfrentarse a arduos desafíos e ir superando diferentes niveles de dificultad.

Dirigida y creada por Mathew Miguel Cullen, en esta historia hay un posible cameo de Orlando Bloom como el sapo que se convierte en príncipe tras recibir un beso de amor verdadero. Igualmente, aparece una mini-yo de Katy Perry que podría recrear su futuro más próximo. Y es que la artista está en la recta final de su embarazo.

Durante estos días de promoción, Perry ha asegurado que le encantaría trabajar con otros artistas de habla hispana, como Rosalía y Bad Bunny. Sin embargo, eso no es todo. También ha enseñado breves adelantos de varias canciones, como Teary Eyes y Cry About It Later.

LETRA DE 'SMILE'

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 1]

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

[Pre-Chorus]

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 2]

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Bridge]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Outro]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh)

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh, oh)

