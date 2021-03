Aitana sorprende y conquista en los Premios Goya con su actuación ‘Happy Days are here again’

So long sad times

Go long bad times

We are rid of you at last

Howdy gay times

Cloudy gray times

You are now a thing of the past

Happy days are here again

The skies above are clearer again

So let's sing a song of cheer again

Happy days are here again

Altogether shout it now

There's no one

Who can doubt it now

So let's tell the world about it now

Happy days are here again

Your cares and troubles are gone

There'll be no more from now on

From now on

Happy days are here again

The skies above are so clear again

So, let's sing a song of cheer again

Happy times

Happy nights

Happy days

Are here again