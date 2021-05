‘Our Song’: Anne-Marie lanza su esperada colaboración con Niall Horan y anuncia nuevo disco

I'll be honest, I'm alright with me

Sunday mornings, in my own bedsheets

I've been waking up alone, I haven't thought of her for days

I'll be honest, it's better off this way

But every time I think that I can get you out my head

You never ever let me forget 'cause

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling

I remembеr you're gone, baby, it's just the song on thе radio

That we used to know

I'll be honest, I'm alright with me

Sunday mornings, in my own white tee

I've been waking up alone

I haven't thought of him for days

I'll be honest, ha

It's better off this way

Every time I think that I can get you out my head

You never ever let me forget 'cause

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling

I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio

That we used to know

Just when I think you're gone, hear our song on the radio

Just like that, takes me back to the places we used to go

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling

I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio

And I've been trying but I just can't fight it (Ooh)

When I hear it I just can't stop smiling (Ooh)

I remember you're gone, baby, it's just the song on the radio

That we used to know