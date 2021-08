Aerosmith vende los derechos de toda su música en un acuerdo histórico con muchos bombazos

𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙎𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 🚨 We are thrilled to welcome @Aerosmith, the biggest selling American Rock band in history, to the UMG & @UME family and to bring their full catalog together for the first time in 2022.



Learn More → https://t.co/Ho5Eanjoaz



📸: Ross Halfin pic.twitter.com/gLBNU56BZS