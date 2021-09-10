Ed Sheeran encuentra a su media naranja en ‘Shivers’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!
La canción es un nuevo adelanto de su próximo disco '=' (Equals)
Ed Sheeran sigue sumando más y más temazos a su anunciadísimo regreso a la música, después de un pequeño parón que ha coincidido con lo peor de la pandemia. Tras la publicación de Nº6 Collaborations Project, en el año 2019, el artista decidió tomarse un descanso indefinido para dedicarse enteramente a su familia. Tiempo durante el que nació su primera hija, llamada Lyra Antarctica.
Ya con las pilas recargadas, este 2021 ha sido el año elegido para su vuelta. Sheeran estrenó el verano por todo lo alto con el lanzamiento de Bad Habits, sorprendiendo al mundo entero por su cambio de registro hacia ritmos más bailables y electrónicos, y posteriormente llegó el anuncio que todxs esperábamos: hay nuevo disco de Ed Sheeran a la vista. Se llamará =, es decir, Equals, siguiendo con su saga de signos de puntuación en la que ya ha sumado, multiplicado y dividido.
De él conocemos otros dos sencillos más. Visiting Hours apareció para volver al Ed más íntimo y sentimental, en una canción dedicada a un viejo amigo suyo tras su fallecimiento. Y ahora el ritmo ha vuelto a la música del británico en forma de nuevo sencillo para =: Shivers.
A través de sus redes sociales, el cantante reconocía sentir "mucha presión" con este nuevo tema, después de que Bad Habits haya permanecido todo el verano inamovible en el número 1 de Reino Unido, nada menos que 10 semanas consecutivas. Un hito que llevaba sin producirse desde hace 2 años, cuando lo consiguió Tones and I con su recordada canción Dance Monkey.
= será un viaje por las diferentes emociones que una persona como Ed Sheeran puede experimentar a lo largo del tiempo. Y esta vez, tocaba una de amor. En Shivers, Ed tiene un fuerte flechazo con una chica y demuestra que es capaz de hacer prácticamente cualquier cosa por conquistarla. Incluso bailar y ponerse un disfraz con plumas y gafas al más puro estilo Elton John, como anticipaba días atrás en relación al estreno de esta nueva canción. Porque no todos los días se encuentra de forma repentina a la media naranja de alguien.
El videoclip oficial de Shivers ha sido dirigido por Dave Meyers y muestra, de forma muy simpática, cómo un hombre enamorado como él actúa mientras espera que ella le haga caso. Eso sí, parece que no todo le sale bien a nuestro protagonista cuando está presente la chica, de nombre Sophie. ¡En esas ocasiones es normal perder la conciencia por completo!
Cada vez queda menos para el lanzamiento de =, previsto para el próximo 29 de octubre, y queda claro que Ed Sheeran quiere que se vuelva a hablar y mucho de él como ocurrió con ÷ (Divide). Y a ti, ¿cómo te ha sonado su nuevo tema Shivers?
Letra de 'Shivers', de Ed Sheeran
I took an arrow to the heart
I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours
Strawberries and somethin' more
Ooh, yeah, I want it all
Lipstick on my guitar, ooh
Fill up the engines, we can drive real far
Go dancing underneath the stars
Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm
Ooh, you got me feeling like
I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I'm
Like my soul's on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singing like
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me thе shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And whеn they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark
Wrap me up between your legs and arms
Ooh, I can't get enough
You know you could tear me apart
Put me back together and take my heart
I never thought that I could love this hard
Ooh, I can't get enough
Ooh, you got me feeling like
I wanna be that guy
I wanna kiss your eyes
I wanna drink that smile
I wanna feel like I'm
Like my soul's on fire
I wanna stay up all day and all night
Yeah, you got me singing like
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver
With the fire you got, this thing is started
I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver-er-er
Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver
With the fire you got, this thing is started
I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver
Yeah, you got me singing like
Ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back
And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that
And when you're closer, give me the shivers
Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks
And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back (Yeah)
Descubre nuestras Audio Stories, el directo y las últimas noticias en un nuevo formato
Comentarios