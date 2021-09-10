Ed Sheeran encuentra a su media naranja en ‘Shivers’: ¡mira el vídeo y la letra!

I took an arrow to the heart

I never kissed a mouth that taste like yours

Strawberries and somethin' more

Ooh, yeah, I want it all

Lipstick on my guitar, ooh

Fill up the engines, we can drive real far

Go dancing underneath the stars

Ooh, yeah, I want it all, mm

Ooh, you got me feeling like

I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I'm

Like my soul's on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singing like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me thе shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And whеn they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

Into the car, on the back seat in the moon lit dark

Wrap me up between your legs and arms

Ooh, I can't get enough

You know you could tear me apart

Put me back together and take my heart

I never thought that I could love this hard

Ooh, I can't get enough

Ooh, you got me feeling like

I wanna be that guy

I wanna kiss your eyes

I wanna drink that smile

I wanna feel like I'm

Like my soul's on fire

I wanna stay up all day and all night

Yeah, you got me singing like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver-er-er

Baby, you are so hot you make me shiver

With the fire you got, this thing is started

I don't want it to stop, you know you make me shiver

Yeah, you got me singing like

Ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back

And we'll say, ooh, I love it when you do it like that

And when you're closer, give me the shivers

Oh, baby, you wanna dance 'til the sunlight cracks

And when they say the party's over then we'll bring it right back (Yeah)