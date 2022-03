Un tiktoker representará a Reino Unido en Eurovisión 2022

If I was astronaut

I'd be floating in mid-air

And a broken heart would just belong

To someone else down there

I would be the centre

Of my lonely universe

But I'm only human

And I'm crashing down to earth

If I was an astronaut

I'd have a birds eye view

I'd circle round the world

And keep on coming back to you

In my floating castle

I'd rub shoulders with the stars

But I'm only human

And I'm drifting in the dark

I'm up in space, man!

Up in space, man!

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man!

And I wanna go home

If I was an astronaut

I'd speak to satellites

My navigation systems

Would search for other life

But I'd be up here thinking

'Bout what I left behind

'Cause I'm only human

With the real world on my mind

I'm up in space, man!

Up in space, man!

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man!

And I wanna go home

Gravity keeps pulling me down

As long as you're on the ground I'll stick around

I'm up in space, man!

Up in space, man!

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man!

Oh, I'm in the wrong place, man!

Nothing but space, man!

Nothing but space, man!

I've searched around the universe

Been down some black holes

There's nothing but space, man...

And I wanna go home