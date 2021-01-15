Ariana Grande estrena el remix de 34+35 y desvela sus dos sorprendentes colaboradoras
Uno de los mayores éxitos de Positions
Ariana Grande ha presentado de manera oficial el remix de 34+35 y ha desvelado las dos sorprendentes colaboradoras que la acompañan en esta nueva versión de uno de los mayores éxitos de su más reciente álbum de estudio: Positions.
A través de su canal oficial en Youtube, la solista de Boca Ratón (Florida, Estados Unidos) ha estrenado el lyric vídeo de la remezcla de este hit. Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion la acompañan dándole una nueva dimensión hip-pop al tema tan al gusto de las listas en EE UU.
Las pistas sobre esta colaboración con Doja Cat estaban sobre la mesa desde finales de 2019. Así lo confirmó la propia Ariana Grande en el mes de mayo: "Estoy obsesionada con ella. Me encanta. Pude trabajar con ella a comienzos de este año en esta canción que quiero guardar para cuando sea el momento adecuado lanzarla. Me encanta su personalidad y lo que aporta a la escena musical. Es un soplo de aire fresco. Creo que es brillante y tiene mucho talento. Escribimos la canción juntas a finales de 2019 y cuando se la mandé me escribió diciéndome: 'zorra, me encanta, estoy en la ducha'".
Quizá todo el mundo pensara que se trataba de una nueva canción y no de un remix pero la colaboración está ahí. De hecho la propia Doja Cat también había adelantado esta colaboración aunque pensábamos que iba a formar parte de su futuro disco de estudio: Planet her.
Y qué decir de Megan Thee Stallion, una de las reinas de los remixes después de asombrar a todo el mundo en 2020 con su versión de Savage junto a Beyoncé. A la rapera ahora le ha tocado el papel secundario colaborando en el disco de Ariana Grande pero su sonido brilla en este remix de 34+35.
letra de 34+35 (remix) de ariana grande, doja cat y megan thee stallion
Hmm
You might think I'm crazy
The way I've been cravin'
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So, what you doing tonight?
Better say, "doin' you right" (yeah)
Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)
I don't wanna keep you up (you up)
But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)
'Cause then I'll have to keep you up
Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy
I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)
And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)
Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)
Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Can we stay up all night fuck a jet lag
You bring your fine ass and over night bag
Add up the numbers or get behind that
Play and rewind that
Listen you'll find that
I want that six nine without Tekashi
And I want your body
And I make it obvious
Wake up the neighbors
We got an audience
They hear the clapping
But we not applauding 'em
Six o'clock and I'm crushing
Then it get to Seven o'clock now he want it
When it hit eight o clock we said fuck it
Forget your girl, pretend that I'm her
Come make the cat purr
Come make my back hurt aye
Making that squirt
And rain and shower and spray
Now that's perfect baby
We don't sleep enough but imma keep you up
If you could keep it up
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (All night)
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Rock you like a baby
But you know I'm bout to keep you up
Welcome to my channel and
Today I'm bout to teach you sum
I can make you pop legs up like a can can
Wake the neighbors up
Make it sound like the band playing
Bitch, let me get cute
He's about to come through
I've been in the shower for about a whole hour
He finna act a dog in it
So he get the bald kitty
Netflix or Hulu baby you choose
I'm up like Starbucks
3 pumps ooh
This pussy good for ya health call it super food
When I'm by myself DIY like its YouTube
Bad bad bitch
All the boys wanna spank me left him on read
Girlfriend need to thank me
Make his toes point
Ballerina no tutu
Baby im the best
I don't know what the rest do
Dive in the water like a private island
34 35 we can 69 it
And I been a bad girl
But this pussy on the good list
I hope that you ain't tired
We ain't stoppin' 'til i finish
Can you stay up all night?
Fuck me 'til the daylight
34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)
Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)
Fuck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)
34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
It means I wanna 69 with you aww shit
Math class
They know what's good
