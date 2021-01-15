Ariana Grande estrena el remix de 34+35 y desvela sus dos sorprendentes colaboradoras

Uno de los mayores éxitos de Positions

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande, en los American Music Awards 2016 / Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images

Ariana Grande ha presentado de manera oficial el remix de 34+35 y ha desvelado las dos sorprendentes colaboradoras que la acompañan en esta nueva versión de uno de los mayores éxitos de su más reciente álbum de estudio: Positions.

A través de su canal oficial en Youtube, la solista de Boca Ratón (Florida, Estados Unidos) ha estrenado el lyric vídeo de la remezcla de este hit. Doja Cat y Megan Thee Stallion la acompañan dándole una nueva dimensión hip-pop al tema tan al gusto de las listas en EE UU.

Las pistas sobre esta colaboración con Doja Cat estaban sobre la mesa desde finales de 2019. Así lo confirmó la propia Ariana Grande en el mes de mayo: "Estoy obsesionada con ella. Me encanta. Pude trabajar con ella a comienzos de este año en esta canción que quiero guardar para cuando sea el momento adecuado lanzarla. Me encanta su personalidad y lo que aporta a la escena musical. Es un soplo de aire fresco. Creo que es brillante y tiene mucho talento. Escribimos la canción juntas a finales de 2019 y cuando se la mandé me escribió diciéndome: 'zorra, me encanta, estoy en la ducha'".

Quizá todo el mundo pensara que se trataba de una nueva canción y no de un remix pero la colaboración está ahí. De hecho la propia Doja Cat también había adelantado esta colaboración aunque pensábamos que iba a formar parte de su futuro disco de estudio: Planet her.

Y qué decir de Megan Thee Stallion, una de las reinas de los remixes después de asombrar a todo el mundo en 2020 con su versión de Savage junto a Beyoncé. A la rapera ahora le ha tocado el papel secundario colaborando en el disco de Ariana Grande pero su sonido brilla en este remix de 34+35.

letra de 34+35 (remix) de ariana grande, doja cat y megan thee stallion

Hmm

You might think I'm crazy

The way I've been cravin'

If I put it quite plainly

Just gimme them babies

So, what you doing tonight?

Better say, "doin' you right" (yeah)

Watchin' movies, but we ain't seen a thing tonight (yeah)

I don't wanna keep you up (you up)

But show me, can you keep it up? (It up)

'Cause then I'll have to keep you up

Shit, maybe I'ma keep you up, boy

I've been drinking coffee (I've been drinking coffee)

And I've been eating healthy (and I've been eating healthy)

Know I keep it squeaky, yeah (know I keep it squeaky)

Saving up my energy (yeah, yeah, saving up my energy)

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Can we stay up all night fuck a jet lag

You bring your fine ass and over night bag

Add up the numbers or get behind that

Play and rewind that

Listen you'll find that

I want that six nine without Tekashi

And I want your body

And I make it obvious

Wake up the neighbors

We got an audience

They hear the clapping

But we not applauding 'em

Six o'clock and I'm crushing

Then it get to Seven o'clock now he want it

When it hit eight o clock we said fuck it

Forget your girl, pretend that I'm her

Come make the cat purr

Come make my back hurt aye

Making that squirt

And rain and shower and spray

Now that's perfect baby

We don't sleep enough but imma keep you up

If you could keep it up

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (All night)

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Rock you like a baby

But you know I'm bout to keep you up

Welcome to my channel and

Today I'm bout to teach you sum

I can make you pop legs up like a can can

Wake the neighbors up

Make it sound like the band playing

Bitch, let me get cute

He's about to come through

I've been in the shower for about a whole hour

He finna act a dog in it

So he get the bald kitty

Netflix or Hulu baby you choose

I'm up like Starbucks

3 pumps ooh

This pussy good for ya health call it super food

When I'm by myself DIY like its YouTube

Bad bad bitch

All the boys wanna spank me left him on read

Girlfriend need to thank me

Make his toes point

Ballerina no tutu

Baby im the best

I don't know what the rest do

Dive in the water like a private island

34 35 we can 69 it

And I been a bad girl

But this pussy on the good list

I hope that you ain't tired

We ain't stoppin' 'til i finish

Can you stay up all night?

Fuck me 'til the daylight

34, 35 (yeah, yeah, yeah, yеah)

Can you stay up all night? (Do you know what that means?)

Fuck me 'til the daylight (Do you know what that means?)

34, 35 (yеah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

It means I wanna 69 with you aww shit

Math class

They know what's good

Comentarios

LOS40

