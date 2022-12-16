Síguenos:

The Weeknd ya es un Na'vi: Así suena ‘Nothing is lost (You give me strength)’

La tan ansiada segunda entrega de la saga ya tiene banda sonora

The Weeknd

The Weeknd, en una imagen promocional de su nuevo disco / / Brian Ziff / Universal Music

redes_sociales_zw1

The Weeknd nos sorprendió hace una semana desvelando una misteriosa conexión con Avatar que finalmente ya ha sido estrenada. Todos suponíamos que el músiconiba a participar del largometraje pero el enorme secretismo con el que se preparó todo nos dejó con la miel en los labios durante esta última semana.

Ahora Abel Tesfaye ya ha podido desvelar cómo es su colaboración que, como ya confirmó en su perfil oficial en las redes sociales, se llama Nothing is lost (You give strength). Más de cuatro minutos de canción al más puro estilo epopeya con muchísimas bases electrónicas, violines y la inconfundible voz del músico canadiense.

Obviamente la letra de la canción tiene mucho que ver con lo que los espectadores verán en pantalla como parte de la lucha de los Na vi que pudimos ver en primera persona hace más de 10 años.

Avatar el sentido del agua se estrena este viernes 16 de diciembre en todo el mundo y como adelanto The Weeknd ha caldeado el ambiente presentando la que será canción central de la banda sonora de la cinta.

Habrá que esperar para comprobar si la implicación de The Weeknd en el proyecto de Avatar es mayor en esta película o incluso si de cara al futuro es una colaboración a largo plazo para las entregas que aún quedan por estrenarse.

Esta es la letra de Nothing is lost (You give me strength)

I thought I could protect you

from paying for my sins

And I been walking this earth long enough

that death's a gift (Oh, girl)

Been living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it's what we're facin'

I know that if I die my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers and their armies

From above

You give me strength

I'm with you either way

If I die, if I stay,

give me strength

I'm with you either way

Nothing's lost, no more pain

Just give me strength

The scars and the wounds

I wear them proud like tattoos

Rеminds me that I lost you

Reminds me that I'll bе living this life so patient

Until I see you again, it's what we're facin'

I know that if I die my only choice is still defending

No matter what they say

My love for you is greater than their powers and their armies

From above

You give me strength

I'm with you either way

If I die, if I stay, give me strength

I'm with you either way

Nothing's lost, no more pain

Just give me strength

XO IS FOREVER 🖤

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2

Comentarios

icono_desplegar_comentarios_2
LOS40

¿Quieres recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes?

Escucha la radio en directo

Los40
En directo

Tu contenido empezará después la publicidad

HOY EN LOS40

PODCAST

  • Anda Ya: El Podcast

    EL PODCAST (martes 21/09/21)

  • No paramos y no queremos parar

    Iñaki Domínguez

  • Hoy en los40

    El antes y el después de la artista tras su paso por el Festival de Eurovisión. Manuel Carrasco pone ‘Corazón y flecha’ rumbo a América.&nbsp; Sam Smith actúa en la Casa Blanca tras la firma de la ley que protege el matrimonio igualitario. Dani Fernández dedica su Premio Ondas 2022 a su equipo: "Me permitís cumplir sueños".&nbsp;

  • Ver más podcast

PROGRAMACIÓN

PLAYLISTS

EMISORAS

Elige una emisora

Compartir

Tu contenido empezará después de la publicidad