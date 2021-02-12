Dua Lipa enciende 2021 con We're good, mira aquí su vídeo y su letra
La era Future Nostalgia Moonlight Edition ya ha comenzado
Dua Lipa ha dado oficialmente el pistoletazo a San Valentín 2021. Y no hay mejor manera de celebrar el amor que con un nuevo hit para bailar al calor de la música más pasional. Porque así es We're good, la espectacular entrada de la solista británica en la era Future Nostalgia Moonlight Edition.
Desde este 12 de febrero esta nueva aventura musical basada en las caras B, como ella misma reconoció, recoge el testigo de su álbum principal alargando el reinado que la cantante británica ha mantenido durante los últimos meses.
We're good solo es la punta del iceberg de un nuevo disco que ya puede disfrutarse tanto en formato físico como en digital y que incluye grandes novedades como el resto de temas inéditos: If it ain't me y Not my problem (junto a JID).
Con Future Nostalgia Moonlight Edition ha recopilado otras grandes colaboraciones como Levitating junto a Dababy, Fever junto a Angèle y Un día (One day) junto a J Balvin, Bad Bunny y Tainy.
Se trata de la tercera edición del álbum que saca Dua Lipa de Future Nostalgia. Cabe recordar que el pasado agosto, la cantante lanzó Club Future Nostalgia junto a la DJ The Blessed Madonna donde remezclaba todas las canciones con el objetivo de conseguir un sonido diferente.
letra de we're good de dua lipa
I'm on an island, even when you're close
Can't take the silence, I'd rather be alone
I think it's pretty plain and simple,
we gave it all we could
It's time I wave goodbye from the window
Pretend like we should and say we're good
We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine
So let's at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else
As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself
Let's end it like we should and say we're good
No need to hide it, go get what you want
This won't be a burden if we both don't hold a grudge
I think it's pretty plain and simple,
we gave it all we could
It's time I wave goodbye from the window
Let's end this like we should and say we're good
We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine
So let's at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else
As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself
Let's end it like we should and say we're good
Now you're holding this against me, like I knew you would
I'm trying my best to make this easy
So don't give me that look, just say we're good
We're not meant to be like sleeping and cocaine
So let's at least agree to go our separate ways
Not gonna judge you when you're with somebody else
As long as you swear you won't be pissed when I do it myself
Pretend like we should and say we're good
