Ariana Grande, primera presidenta de Estados Unidos en 'Positions', su nuevo single: mira el vídeo y la letra

Heaven sent you to me

I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history

Boy I’m tryna meet your mama

on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love

on a Monday

Never need no

No one else, babe

‘Cause I’ll be

Switching the positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom

I’m in the Olympics way I’m jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn’t do

That I won’t do, switching for

Perfect, perfect

You’re too good to be true

But I get tired of running

Fuck it, now I’m running with you (with you)

Said boy I’m tryna meet your mama

on a Sunday

Then make a lotta love

on a Monday

Never need no

No one else babe

‘Cause I’ll be

This some shit that I

Usually don’t do

But for you I kinda

Kinda want to

Cause youre down for me

And I’m down too

Yeah I’m down too

